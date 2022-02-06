Hate NOT ok please!

"The Right-Wing forces attacking the namaz is cannot be tolerated. They’ve been praying here for decades, and the most it takes is half an hour. Stopping them is against our Constitution,” says Arti Jaiman, a volunteer with Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch. She adds that it is the responsibility of citizens, administration and police officials to ensure that the minority communities can pray in peace.

Jaiman added, “It started with the Muslims, but there were also attacks on churches during Christmas. We want to hold the authorities accountable for not protecting the rights of the citizens. Till how long can you stay unaffected knowing that someone else is being made to feel unsafe?”

Back in 2018, when the namaz row in Gurgaon had first started, a group of concerned citizens came together under the banner of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch. They knew Gurgaon did not have a history of communal behaviour or polarisation, and they wanted to restore the old glory of the city.

Over the years, the group banded together for relief work for migrant labourers, join community kitchens and prepare meals for Covid victims. However, four years later, they’re back again from where they had started. With hate crimes against minorities rising, the Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch is now working on a political campaign against the same.