Hate speech has ability to alter our minds, faiths, convictions and compel us to reject rule of law

The contemporary Indian democracy is at a threshold of its constitutionalism. Amidst the deafening noise of the media and a structured, institutionalised political propaganda of minority marginalisation, every second day there is a renewed debate regarding what constitutes an exercise of the freedom of speech and expression and what are the reasonable and legitimate restrictions that may be imposed on this exercise of free speech.

In the context of the recently-suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma’s allegedly provocative statements that hurt the Muslim community, answers to the following questions become relevant: What are the essential contents of free speech as a right in a civilised constitutional democracy and what are the reasonable limitations attached to it? What constitutes that narrow line that differentiates an act of free speech from hate speech and how does one identify this distinction?

The fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression as under Article 19(1)(a) of the Indian Constitution is the very source from which every civil and political right flows. Indeed, freedom of speech is a right that cannot and must not be unreasonably curtailed no matter how uncomfortable the speech may be. However, a speech loses its right to be protected the moment it turns hateful or incites violence.

This distinction between free speech and hate speech has been repeatedly iterated by not just Indian courts, but also in other jurisdictions. For instance, in the case of Shyam Balakrishnan versus State of Kerala (2014), the Kerala High Court was very clear that a merely unpalatable ideology with uncomfortable beliefs does not constitute an offence in a democratic nation.

The court said: “Being a Maoist is no crime, though the political ideology of Maoists does not synchronise with our constitutional polity. It is a basic right to think in terms of human aspirations.”