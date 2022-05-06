Have always tried to unite whole of India: Ayushmann on why he is face of credible pan-India legacy brands

Ayushmann says, “It is truly an honour for me to be associated with legacy brands. For someone who has had no backing in the industry, such moments are truly humbling and validating at the same time. I’m guessing my film choices and how they trigger a thought about social change play a large role in me being viewed as someone who is credible enough for such brands to take the punt on me.”

Ayushmann credits the success of his films for propelling his stardom and equity to greater heights. He is now considered as one of the most endearing and relatable personality in Bollywood today whose films promote inclusivity.

He says, “I have always tried to unite the whole of India through inclusive subjects and disruptive scripts and characters that challenge the status quo at every given step. If I’m being viewed as someone who is contributing to sparking a dialogue and aiming to have a positive social impact, then I’m doing my job correctly.”