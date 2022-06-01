He was shot 7 times for exposing scam, survived and cleared UPSC exam
Rinku Singh Rahee, a resident of Dori Nagar, in Aligarh district is a 2008 batch PCS officer and is posted as Social Welfare Officer in Hapur
He was shot at seven times by the mafia whose corruption he exposed when he was posted as Social Welfare Officer in Muzaffarnagar in 2009. The bullets pierced his face leaving him with disfigured face, blind in one eye and affecting his hearing. He survived. And 13 years later, Rinku Singh Rahee cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and got 683rd rank.
Rinku's father, Shivdan Singh said that the financial condition of the family was not good. He could not teach his children in private school. Due to which Rinku completed his education at a government school. Rinku did his primary education from a government school. He passed his Inter examination from Government Inter College. He got a scholarship after getting good marks and then he did B.Tech After which he was selected in PCS in 2008.
In 2008, Rahee was posted as a social welfare officer in Muzaffarnagar. In the year 2009, he exposed a scam of Rs 83 crore in the department. After the scam came to light, the people of the department turned against him. One morning shots were fired at him when he was playing badminton at his residence with the intention of killing him, in which he got seven bullets.
It was his good luck that he survived the attack, but one eye of his was lost. “During the course of my ordeal, I was not fighting the system, but the system was opposing me. I was hospitalised for four months, but my medical leave was not cleared,” Rahee told local reporters.
He said that he was attacked in Mayawati’s regime and during Akhilesh’s regime he was sent to the psychiatry department because he used to speak against corruption.
“No government is different…. All are the same for me,” Rinku said.
From Muzaffarnagar, he went to Bhadohi as District Social Welfare Officer and then to Shravasti, Lalitpur and Hapur. While being a social welfare officer in Hapur, he was appointed as the director of a civil coaching institute run by the state government and then went to Aligarh as in charge of the IAS PCS Pre-Examination Coaching Center of Madrak.
While holding the post of Director in the State Coaching Institute, he used to teach students every day. His father said that Rinku’s students used to exhort him to take UPSC exams.
Due to the inspiration by the students, Rinku took the UPSC exam in 2021 and secured 683rd rank. UPSC has an age relaxation for some special categories of candidates, which helped Rinku to clear the examination at the age of 40.