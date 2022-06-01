He was shot 7 times for exposing scam, survived and cleared UPSC exam

He was shot at seven times by the mafia whose corruption he exposed when he was posted as Social Welfare Officer in Muzaffarnagar in 2009. The bullets pierced his face leaving him with disfigured face, blind in one eye and affecting his hearing. He survived. And 13 years later, Rinku Singh Rahee cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and got 683rd rank.

Rinku Singh Rahee, a resident of Dori Nagar, in Aligarh district is a 2008 batch PCS officer and is posted as Social Welfare Officer in Hapur.

Rinku's father, Shivdan Singh said that the financial condition of the family was not good. He could not teach his children in private school. Due to which Rinku completed his education at a government school. Rinku did his primary education from a government school. He passed his Inter examination from Government Inter College. He got a scholarship after getting good marks and then he did B.Tech After which he was selected in PCS in 2008.

In 2008, Rahee was posted as a social welfare officer in Muzaffarnagar. In the year 2009, he exposed a scam of Rs 83 crore in the department. After the scam came to light, the people of the department turned against him. One morning shots were fired at him when he was playing badminton at his residence with the intention of killing him, in which he got seven bullets.