Hema Malini: Will someone please sign me to play Lataji in her biopic?

Dream Girl Hema Malini admits Lataji’s songs went a long way in making her look like a dream on screen. “In my first film Sapnon Ka Saudagar I had the privilege of Lataji singing two songs for me Seekha nahin sabak tu ney pyar ka and Nadaan ki dosti jee ki jalan.”

She actually remembers her songs from her first film? “Of course! It was a big privilege to have Lataji sing for a new Tamil girl in her Hindi debut. When I heard my songs in Sapnon Ka Saudagar I began listening to her old songs to understand how deep her talent ran.”

Over the years Lataji not only became indelibly associated professionally but also personally with Hema Malini.

Sighs Hemaji, “I was blessed. She was really really fond of me. Both me and my husband Dharamji. I was the recipient of many gifts from her. She would send me beautiful handpicked sarees. Once she even sent me coffee mugs with my face on them. For someone who barely stepped out of her home it must have taken her so much effort to get the custom-made mugs. But that’s how she was . I have never seen such talent and on top of it such generosity in anyone.”

Hemaji and Lataji were WhatsApp friends. “She sent me so many songs of hers, many of them I had never heard. They are a treasure that I’ll cherish forever. I would also send songs sung by me. She would reply, ‘Kitna achcha gaati aap. Kitni achchi hain aap.’ She was so innocent and so sweet. I am feeling so bad that we only chatted on social media. Why didn’t we meet more often personally? Why do we wait so long to reach out personally to people who matter to us? Now it’s too late.”