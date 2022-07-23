High inflation, rising unemployment inevitable outcome of Modi govt’s neo-liberal policies

It is true that the whole world was engulfed by the adverse economic consequences of Covid pandemic during 2020-21 and 2021-22 and that even during 2022-23, there are lingering effects of the calamity. Most of the countries around the world are suffering, as does India, from economic dislocations in various sectors at various production points, which directly impact the marginalised sections of society everywhere.

The lockdowns translated directly into loss of jobs, savings/purchasing power in the working classes; conservation of earnings (by not spending) by the middle and upper middle classes, and the lack of demand in the market was quite obvious. Yet, governmental functionaries at the ministerial and/or bureaucratic level claimed to have seen the ‘green shoots’ in the economy and could actually envisage V-shaped recovery, without bothering to explain where from the demand will come.

Looking at the slack recovery and facing the situation of sluggish private consumption demand, the Union government is trying to push its own capital expenditure and that of the state governments to save the recovery process.

At the G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bali on July 15, 2022, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that “prospects of India’s long-term growth are embedded in public capital expenditure.” Ironically, during a Budget presentation, she herself spoke of how the private sector will help the government to withdraw from the economic initiative!

Now, when the whole economy is being privatised, why is it that the demand is not being privatized? Though the minister may not say so, John Menard Keynes explained in 1936 that the market economy suffers from inadequate demand because people becoming rich do not consume in proportion to the rising income, and the poor people cannot consume for want of income. Keynes therefore recommended creation of demand through increased public expenditure.