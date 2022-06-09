Hike in MSP by Centre a fraud on farmers, doesn’t even cover production cost: Farmers’ organisations

A day after the Modi government announced a hike in MSP for 14 kharif (summer) crops, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), India’s largest farmers’ organization, has flayed the Central government for ‘defrauding the farmers’.

Calling for a nationwide protest against the ‘misleading information’ provided by the Modi government on hike in MSP vis-a-vis the production cost, the AIKS, led by Hannan Mollah, said that the government has once again discriminated against the farmers.

“The increase in MSP barely covers the general inflation in the economy. Paltry increases in MSP have been made when cost of production has increased sharply for farmers because of high prices of fuel and other inputs, and massive shortages and price rise in supply of fertilizers,” the organization said.