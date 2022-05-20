Hindutava surrogates help political establishment maintain plausible distance in contrived religious disputes

In this respect, the BJP is even more dependent on history to provide an extensive to provide and inexhaustible reservoir of Hindu grievances. The mosques in Varanasi and Mathura, among other places, are sought to be presented as disputed areas.

BJP’s constraints as a governing party also explains its hesitancy to raise the political stakes by repealing the Places of Worship Act. After all, the BJP had opposed the passing of the Act and hasn’t given up its ideological claims on correcting ‘historical wrongs’.

Nothing prevents Parliament from repealing the Act, except, perhaps, BJP’s own dread at the hard to manage consequences of opening the Pandora’s Box.

Thus, RSS and BJP are content to lie in the shadows, encouraging Hindutva proxies to gradually soldier on with the next frontier of historical claims — Varanasi, Mathura and beyond.

Petitioners in the current iteration of the Gyanvapi dispute are linked to the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The ultimate goal of this organization, according to its President Jitender Vishen, is establishment of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, much like the goal of RSS. But these Hindutava surrogates, coughed as devotees, help the political establishment to maintain a plausible distance.

Yet, some official support for Hindu petitioners was amply clear from the UP deputy CM K P Maurya’s exulting tweets in the wake of ‘discovery’ of the ‘shivlinga’. One may recall that Maurya had also raked up the issue of Varanasi and Mathura temples during the UP election campaign.

It is a fraught task, even in western countries, to disentangle politics from faith and history. But it is the mark of advanced nations that justice is not beholden to majoritarian sentiments or historic grievances.

As the Supreme Court expressly noted in the Babri Masjid judgment: “For any person who seeks solace or recourse against action of any number of ancient rulers, the law is not the answer.”

(IPA Service)

Views are personal