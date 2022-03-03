Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, 20 others face FIR for trying to drive wedge between two communities

The Faraskhana Police have booked far-right Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote along with twenty other persons in connection with a case related to driving communal rift between two communities. According to the police, despite a court stay on construction work of the shrine near Punyeshwar Mahadev Temple in Kasba Peth, Ekbote and other accused misled the citizens on the pretext that construction was in progress and performed a Maha-aarti. Besides, the right wing leader and his supporters distributed provocative pamphlets aimed at breaching peace and driving a wedge between two communities, police said.

Ekbote is the President of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, a right wing extremist organisation and was booked by Khadak Police along with controversial seer Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly making provocative speech during a public programme at Natubaug maidan on December 19 to mark the occasion of the killing of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.