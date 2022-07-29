How good a President will Droupadi Murmu turn out to be?

When K.R. Narayanan stepped into the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the 10th President of India, there was not much talk of his Scheduled Caste background. This was presumably because he already had a distinguished career as a diplomat in the Foreign Service and because he had already served as Vice President for five long years. His then press secretary S.N. Sahu recalls that in a media interaction after his election he was indeed asked how it felt to be the ‘first’ Dalit President of India. The short reply from President Narayanan was, “A President is a President.”

The president of India takes an oath that is different from the one used to swear in the prime minister and the chief ministers. The president takes the oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution of India. And K.R. Narayanan is better known today for returning the files recommending dismissal of the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh and the Rabri Devi government in Bihar to the then prime ministers Inder Kumar Gujral and Atal Bihari Vajpayee respectively, than for being a Dalit.

President Narayanan had described himself as a ‘Working President’. As President, he used messages and speeches to convey public sentiment and constitutional morality. On one occasion, Sahu recalls, President Narayanan in his address to the Indian History Congress quoted from a Bombay High Court judgment from the 1960s to say that history could not be rewritten at the whims of governments. That put a brake to attempts which were being made at the time to rewrite history. But today the BJP government is committed to rewriting history, as Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated recently. What can President Droupadi Murmu do is the question.

Possibly not much if she is committed to the ideas propagated by the RSS and the BJP, as various media reports suggest. But there is hope in some quarters because as Governor of Jharkhand she had resisted attempts by the BJP government of Raghubar Das to amend and dilute the Chhotanagpur and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Acts. The two laws had given protection to tribal owners of land and tribals in Jharkhand do remain grateful to Governor Murmu for ensuring the status quo.

On another occasion, the state government had tried to change the composition of the Tribal Advisory Council under the Fifth Schedule and make the chief minister, not governor, its chairperson. Governor Murmu once again had put her foot down and foiled the attempt. If these precedents are any indication, she can be trusted to apply her own mind, consult a wide spectrum of experts and public opinion before speaking her mind and taking decisions.

While elated at her elevation to the highest office, a large section of tribals in Jharkhand and Odisha admit that they do not have high hopes. “We have no great illusion about her power or huge expectations from her” is the general feeling.