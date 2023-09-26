How to game the elections

Loud protests from Opposition parties and legal experts followed. The flaw in the proposed arrangement was evident even to the most cursory reviewer. Was it this that forced the government to drop the bill and shift focus to the political gambit of women’s reservation? Plausible, if not certain.

What matters more than when it will turn up again, and in what form, is the barely disguised intention of the proposed amendment—the desire and determination of the Modi government to control the Election Commission—with all its deleterious consequences for an elected democracy.

Also worthy of note is the timing—it was to come up, in an arbitrarily convened special session, a few months from the next Lok Sabha election and, on the other side, less than six months from the interim arrangement proposed by the Constitution bench.

The Anoop Baranwal judgement came this year, but the public interest litigation (PIL) dates back to 2015. The PIL raised two pertinent questions: (1) Must the political executive appoint election commissioners? (2) Must bureaucrats alone be appointed as election commissioners?

In apparent response to the second question, the bill lays out for the first time the ‘qualifications’ necessary to become an election commissioner. Any officer equivalent to a secretary to the government of India with sufficient ‘election experience’ might be selected.

The bill even offers a small fig leaf, laying down a new institution—a ‘search committee’ of secretaries to be headed by the cabinet secretary. The search committee is to shortlist five names for the selection committee.

At the same time, the bill downgrades the election commissioners—who currently enjoy the same status as Supreme Court judges—to the equivalent of a cabinet secretary. Which leads us back to the first question.

The Union government maintains that the appointment of election commissioners is indeed an executive function. It also argues that there is no evidence of the Election Commission having bowed to political influence.