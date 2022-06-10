How TV channels are mainstreaming the ‘fringe’ by inviting unknown and dubious 'scholars' to talk shows

Not every man with a beard is an Islamic scholar, scoffed fact checker and AltNews co-founder Md Zubair and journalist Alishan Jafri this week. They were questioning the presence of one Ilyas Sharafuddin on TV channels, which introduce him as an “Islamic scholar”. The bearded man, as obnoxious as panelists representing the ‘Hindus’, they pointed out, insulted Hinduism, laughed at Hindu beliefs and made fun of the mahants and yet was given ample time to vent his spleen.

Why would channels like Zee and AajTak give Ilyas Sharafuddin air time? Why did the anchors allow him to spew incendiary comments and failed to mute him? And why does the Information & Broadcasting Ministry routinely fail to pull up these channels?

Sharafuddin, claimed both Zubair and Jafri, was a nobody with 100 followers on YouTube. But the news channels promoted him big time. By calling for beheading non-believers and selectively quoting or misquoting from the holy book he reinforced stereotypes and helped polarise people on communal lines. That indeed seemed to be the purpose.

Does Ilyas Sharafuddin comprise the Islamic fringe and ought to be ignored? Are only the fringe invited by Indian news channels to discuss sensitive issues on live TV? Are others invited by these channels like Maulana Nadimuddin, Alimuddin Asadi, Atiq-ur-Rahman, Shoaib Jamei etc. also scholars or do they even represent their community?