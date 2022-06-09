It’s ludicrous for BJP to project its leaders’ obnoxious comments as a slip of tongue by ‘fringe elements’

Religious extremism is never far from religious fundamentalism. For the question that has hardly any explanation today, the distance is practically nil. From religious extremism to the point of communal hatred, there is no distance to traverse.

Thoughts of racial pride in their rude and primitive manner play the guiding role behind all the manifestations of religious fundamentalism. Once it is moved into action, it is almost impossible to fathom the ramifications. They become unpredictable. It can lead to ruthless communal violence or widespread diplomatic controversies.

The RSS-BJP leadership is trying hard to cover up this role of their ideology that unleashed the ongoing political cyclone in India and abroad.

The stalwarts in the government and the ruling party want to paint it as a little slip of tongue which happened to some "fringe elements" in their party. The reasons for their anxiety to present it in such a manner is known to everybody. The official spokespersons or heads of media cells are becoming “fringe elements” in a split second! Disciplinary action taken on them is even speedier than that. And even after this 'strict and stringent' action, they continue to justify their condemnable positions.

The Parivar social media handlers are celebrating them as heroes of their pride. RSS-BJP cannot wash their hands off as simply as that. For argument’s sake, if someone subscribes to their 'fringe element theory' certain crucial questions remain: From where do these ‘fringe elements’ get this courage to make the most irresponsible and deplorable statements? From where do they gather the voice to do it? How can they mobilize such a massive support base even after the ‘disciplinary action’ taken against them?

Answers to these questions would reveal the reality behind all these episodes. They will tell the fact that Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal are not the exception but the rule.