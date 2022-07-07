In India, rules are meant to be obeyed by leaders of opposition only, not ruling party

‘Why do we obey rules?’ asks The New Yorker and then stretches the answer till one of the rules is about how everybody has the right to let go of the rules too strenuous to live by. And, from what is happening in our own country at, we can assume that we are living in dangerous times, largely because there is an absence of rule of law.

The story begins with the King quoting Rule No. 42 to Alice, which says that all who are taller than a mile high should leave the court. To this Alice says that she isn’t a mile high, and that the King must have made the rule just then. Offended, the King retorts, “It is the oldest rule in the book.” Alice, unfazed, counters with “in that case, it should have been Rule No.1”.

Exasperated, the King exits the court, leaving everybody to the conclusion that reasoning is hardly reasonable. So true in how things are currently focused in India, starting from the highest echelons, whether that be any of the four pillars, from the executive to the press; from the legislative to the judiciary.

Our country doesn’t seem to be running on rules. In automobile terms, we are running on empty! As if there weren’t any rules and we make them as we go; to each his/its fancy set of rules.