In the space taken up by a coffin, 8 students can be evacuated: BJP MLA's shocking statement
Two BJP leaders from Karnataka have courted controversy in the last few days for their insensitive statements following the killing of 21 year-old student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar in Ukraine recently. Both the leaders Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MLA representing Dharwad West assembly constituency Arvind Bellad have stood their ground regarding the remarks for which they have come under flak in the social media.
Even as Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's only appeal to whoever is meeting him to offer condolences is that his son's mortal remains should be brought back at the earliest, Bellad on Thursday stirred a controversy. Speaking to the media in Dharwad, Bellad said in the space that is taken up to bring a coffin, six to eight students can be evacuated from the conflict areas.
Bellad, who was a strong contender for the Chief Minister post, when B S Yediyurappa stepped down in July 2021 said: “While evacuating people who are alive itself is a cumbersome exercise, bringing back a body from the conflict zone to the country is a much more difficult task. Despite all this efforts are being made by the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back people stranded in war-hit Ukraine.''
Bellad said airlifting people from a war zone is a daunting task. Regarding bringing back a body is more difficult. Besides, more people can be accommodated in the space required to bring a body, Bellad said.
Joshi was the first to come out with the insensitive statement saying only students who fail to clear and qualify in the entrance exams to medical colleges opt to study abroad. He was slammed for his opinion by the Congress and JD(S) parties in Karnataka.
When Joshi, who hails from Dharwad district adjoining Haveri where Naveen's parents stay, visited the slain student's father broke down before the minister saying his son was not a failed student. Steep donations demanded by private medical colleges and seats reserved on caste basis made Naveen, who had scored 97 percent, to study abroad, the father stated.
Meanwhile, Naveen's family performed the third day obsequies as per the Veerashaiva rituals at home even as they await for his mortal remains.