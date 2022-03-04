In the space taken up by a coffin, 8 students can be evacuated: BJP MLA's shocking statement

Two BJP leaders from Karnataka have courted controversy in the last few days for their insensitive statements following the killing of 21 year-old student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar in Ukraine recently. Both the leaders Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MLA representing Dharwad West assembly constituency Arvind Bellad have stood their ground regarding the remarks for which they have come under flak in the social media.

Even as Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's only appeal to whoever is meeting him to offer condolences is that his son's mortal remains should be brought back at the earliest, Bellad on Thursday stirred a controversy. Speaking to the media in Dharwad, Bellad said in the space that is taken up to bring a coffin, six to eight students can be evacuated from the conflict areas.