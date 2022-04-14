In UP, thieves steal 750 kg of lemon; farmers deploy guards to protect their orchards

Farmers have deployed lathi-wielding guards to protect their 'lemons' from thieves, as the sky-rocketing prices have made this citrus fruit as precious as gold or diamond.

Reports from Kanpur say that unidentified thieves have stolen 15,000 lemons weighing approximately 750 kg from an orchard in Bithoor.

Abhishek Nishad, owner of a 3 bigha orchard in village Shivdin Purva, has lodged a complaint with the police saying that over 15,000 lemons have been stolen from his orchard in the last three days. “We did not have security and it was never required because this area is conducive for citrus cultivation and almost every household has an orchard. But, now we need one,” Nishad told this reporter.

Amarnath Vishwakarma, a police officer, claimed that he has received two complaints of lemon theft from the orchards. "We are looking into the matter. The investigation is on," he said.