In Uttar Pradesh, even municipal wards are now named after Savarkar, Vajpayee and Ashok Singhal

After which Muslim rulers were Allahabad and Faizabad named, asks a Lucknow University professor with a mischievous glint in his eyes. In a more serious vein, he goes on to allege that the Yogi Adityanath Government does not only have a problem with Muslim rulers but also with Muslim sounding names. Hence attempts to change the name of Sultanpur, he exclaims and adds, “I am waiting for the government to change the name of Lucknow.”

The Uttar Pradesh Government is not however content with changing the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya. It has systematically changed the names of even municipal wards and parts of towns and cities after BJP and RSS icons.

In Lucknow itself two of the eight wards have been renamed after Bhagwan Parshuram and Buddheshwar Mahadev. Faizullahganj ward has been renamed Deendayal Upadhyay ward! Another is named after RSS icon M.S. Golwalkar. All 60 wards in Ayodhya have been renamed after VHP leader Ashok Singhal, former chief minister Kalyan Singh, founder of Jan Sangh Syama Prasad Mukherjee, V.D. Savarkar, Shivaji and Atal Bihari Vajpayee among others.