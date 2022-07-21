4 migrant labourers from UP killed in wall collapse in Bengaluru

Police and localities rescued four other labourers trapped under the debris. All deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh. They worked in an under construction apartment and stayed at the sheds near the compound wall of the apartment.



All eight labourers slept in the shed after completing the work on Wednesday evening. The compound wall had collapsed on the shed early in the morning. The deceased are identified as Manoj Kumar Saday, Ram Kumar Saday, Nitish Kumar Saday. The identity of another person is yet to be identified.