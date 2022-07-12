Rain fury in Karnataka: Woman, daughter killed in wall collapse

"Importantly there is road connectivity loss due to heavy rains. There are landslides, Kodagu district has experienced earthquakes, and there is sea erosion. In north Karnataka, houses on river banks are damaged. First phase crop loss survey has been done in the state and I will get details in the evening," he said.

CM Bommai maintained that the National Disaster Management Authority has got Rs 739 crore funds to take up rescue and relief operations in the state. There is no dearth of funds for taking up relief work.



There are sensitive seismic zones in Kodagu which experienced tremors recently. It has been happening in the same places. He further maintained that the entire government is engaged in addressing the woes of people in rain-affected regions. "I will issue directions for the district administration. I will stand with people," he says.