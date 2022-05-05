In Uttar Pradesh, Police are the biggest criminal

In yet another shocking and shameful incident, a 13-year-old gangrape survivor, who had gone to file her complaint, was allegedly raped by the in-charge of a police station in Lalitpur. The accused, Station House Officer (SHO) Tilakdhari Saroj has been suspended and later arrested and the whole of the police staff of the Pali police station has been punished and sent to lines.

This is the second incident, within a week, where the inhuman face of Uttar Pradesh police came to light. Last week, the police of Saidpur in Chandauli beat up a 21-year-old girl who later died. In a video widely shared on social media, a girl can be seen saying that her elder sister was killed by the police. On being asked if she had also been beaten up by the police, the girl replies in the affirmative.

In this incident too, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saiyadraja police station was suspended even though the Superintendent of Police, Chandauli Ankur Aggarwal denied all the allegations saying that the girls were not beaten up. He said it was a case of suicide.