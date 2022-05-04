Action against Pali police station in minor rape case; Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt

Lalitpur District Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said that four boys, all residents of Pali, had allegedly lured the 13-year-old girl and took her to Bhopal on April 22 where they gang-raped her for three days.



Later, they brought the girl back to Pali in Lalitpur, handed her over to Pali police station in-charge Tilakdhari Saroj and fled.



The police station in-charge then sent the girl, along with her aunt, to the Child Line centre.



Two days later, the police station in-charge called the girl on the pretext of taking her statement on the incident. He then allegedly raped her behind closed doors.



The girl was then again sent back to the Child Line centre, where, during a counselling session, she narrated her ordeal.