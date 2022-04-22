Mentally challenged woman gang raped in Vijayawada govt hospital

The woman's parents themselves went to the hospital on the night of April 20 and to their horror found a youth sexually assaulting her. They caught hold of him and handed over to the police.



Police have arrested Dara Srikant, Chenna Babu Rao and J. Pawan Kalyan.



According to police, Srikant had befriended the woman and promised to marry her and provide her a job. On April 19, he took the woman to GGH, where he was working as a contract employee in the pest control department. He kept her in a room, where he sexually abused her the whole night.



The next day, Srikant's friend Pawan Kalyan went to the room and raped the victim. On the morning of April 20, the victim's parents approached Nunna Police Station and lodged a complaint that their daughter has been missing since April 19 evening.



They alleged that the police did not act swiftly though they provided the mobile number from which they had received a call from their daughter. The police asked them to come in the evening.