Delhi HC suspends 5-year sentence of ex-NSG official in rape case

As stated in the petition, the said sentence was upheld by authorities for the Internal Security Division of MHA. Praying for the suspension of the sentence, the petitioner submitted that the final disposal of the writ was likely to take some time.



The applicant stated that he had joined the Indian Army in 2002. He has good character and antecedents and there was no truth in the case made out against him, the application stated, adding that the petitioner was the sole bread earning member in his family and he has two minor children, who are completely dependent on the petitioner for their survival.



After the detailed arguments, Justice Talwant Singh, in the order passed on April 4, noted that the applicant has already undergone a sentence of approximately 4 years and 8 months and his 5 year-term is likely to be ending in July 2022 keeping in view the workload of the High Court, his appeal is not likely to be finally heard, so the application for suspension of sentence may be favourably considered.



The bench also observed that he was not a previous convict and there was nothing on record to show that his behaviour in jail was not satisfactory; he had also been granted paroles eight times and not even a single complaint was on record to show that during these periods of parole, he committed any other offence.