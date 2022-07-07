Independent journalism in peril as never before in India; reminds of British rule

In recent years the sheer harassment that journalists face in the Kashmir Valley has only been spreading out. The severity of the political powers is so strongly intrusive that journalists have been even stopped from venturing out from the country. In 2019 author Gowhar Geelani was stopped from travelling to Germany, now comes the news that photojournalist Sanaa Irshad Mattoo, who’d recently won the Pulitzer, was also stopped at the Delhi airport from travelling to France. In fact, there have been at least one more instance where a Kashmiri journalist wasn’t allowed to travel abroad! Why? I wonder why?

In fact, whilst on journalists and writers, the going can be termed difficult. It is a tough profession and the going gets tough when there’s worry of the political rulers backing the 'Godi media' and trying their utmost to run down independent journalists and editors and all those trying to keep afloat against the turbulent political tide. Mohammad Zubair’s arrest is one of those glaring examples of how an independent media person can be arrested.

Have you ever wondered why Investigative Journalism hasn’t really picked up in our country? It is precisely because the going can be very risky, dangerous and tough. No, not easy to write against the police and the politicians and to unravel the layers of the entire system under their direct control.

There are several instances and counting of how journalists have been hounded and attacked in our cities and towns for exposing the nexuses and the actual political culprits and the key players!

In fact, during the British rule in India, no criticism of the rulers was to be tolerated so the Indian writers had found a discreet way to do so. They did so through cartoons and poetry and subtle prose. That’s how the Avadh Punch first got published in Lucknow. So successful it was that soon several editions were simultaneously published from several other cities of the country. Punches all the way!

Nowadays too, journalists and writers are worried about how to report fearlessly in this atmosphere, where political bulldozers are ever on the alert to pull down structures, human or otherwise.