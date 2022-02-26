India abstains on resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine

India, along with China and the United Arab Emirates, has abstained on a Security Council resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The resolution proposed by the US and Albania with the backing of nearly 60 countries received 11 votes in favour, giving it a majority in the 15-member Council, but was nullified by the Russian veto on Friday evening.



The resolution sought to declare that Russia has committed acts of aggression against Ukraine and the situation is a breach of international peace and security.



It would also have demanded that Russia immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and completely withdraw its military forces from within Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.



Explaining the abstention, India's Permanent Representative, T.S. Tirumurti said, "It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it."