India may soon be the most populous country, but we are lagging behind in hunger, civil liberty indices

Our country would soon be the most populous country in the world. We are said to be on the verge of breaking population record of sorts! Too many humans. Never mind, don’t bother to ask how they are surviving, in what dismal-pathetic conditions!

Do we, the people of this country get enough to eat in the backdrop of the rising prices of just about anything connected to the kitchen and home and everyday survival? Do we have the liberty to cry out in anguish or anger? Are we living in the actual sense, with the affordable minimum basics in our grip? Can we protect our fundamental human rights and that of the fellow human beings? Why is that today we are seeing defenders of human rights getting hounded if not arrested? Why is it that those critical of the establishment are facing or may soon face the aftermath? Why the declining numbers of the champions of liberty, free speech? Why are activists and rights upholders made to shut up?

It does seem a crisis time. From all possible angles, political and also the apolitical happenings seem to baffle. In fact, the most baffling of it all is the rising prices of the essentials. Those who survived the coronavirus and also the new viruses up in the air are now struggling with the bitter question of how to cope with hunger!