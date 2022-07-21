India may soon be the most populous country, but we are lagging behind in hunger, civil liberty indices
Do we, the people of this country get enough to eat in the backdrop of constantly rising prices? Do we have the liberty to cry out in anguish or anger?
Our country would soon be the most populous country in the world. We are said to be on the verge of breaking population record of sorts! Too many humans. Never mind, don’t bother to ask how they are surviving, in what dismal-pathetic conditions!
Do we, the people of this country get enough to eat in the backdrop of the rising prices of just about anything connected to the kitchen and home and everyday survival? Do we have the liberty to cry out in anguish or anger? Are we living in the actual sense, with the affordable minimum basics in our grip? Can we protect our fundamental human rights and that of the fellow human beings? Why is that today we are seeing defenders of human rights getting hounded if not arrested? Why is it that those critical of the establishment are facing or may soon face the aftermath? Why the declining numbers of the champions of liberty, free speech? Why are activists and rights upholders made to shut up?
It does seem a crisis time. From all possible angles, political and also the apolitical happenings seem to baffle. In fact, the most baffling of it all is the rising prices of the essentials. Those who survived the coronavirus and also the new viruses up in the air are now struggling with the bitter question of how to cope with hunger!
Another crisis situation is the way charges are being pressed against activists and civil society members - be it Kashmir’s well respected human rights activist Khurram Parvez, or Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar, who tried to come to the defence of the affected fellow human beings.
Of course, even right now there’d be hundreds of activists and defenders of rights in the country but there’s a growing sense of unease and disillusionment as the freedom to voice dissent is getting steadily trampled upon.
At this crucial juncture when we ought to be focusing on how to feed and educate and employ the hundreds and thousands of our citizens, we seem gripped by the political turns and twists. In fact, politics has intruded right into Malls too! Who all, which characters, from which religion, offered namaz at Lucknow’s freshly opened Lulu Mall, is getting probed.
While the Lulu Mall incident is still getting officially worked out, in the sense who all were the namazis, were they actual namazis or not, the aftermath of it seems equally worrying – the religious slotting of the employers and the employees of the Lulu Mall and the dissections and data floating around, along the frenzied surcharged communal format! So very typical of the communal climate we are destined to be living in!
Sushmita Sen – “Great Company!”
With Sushmita Sen once again in news, I dug out my earlier interview in 1994 with her then steady and close friend - the Delhi based Rajat Tara
In 1994, Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, was starting to globe trot, with about 35 countries on her destination list, and here, in New Delhi, her steady friend from the past, Rajat Tara, was slogging. Yes, he was taking his MBA examinations then.
“If it hadn’t been for these stupid examinations, I would have definitely gone to Manila with her", he had said in an exclusive interview.
It was difficult to reach Rajat Tara. The only clue was his name and that his father worked as a PRO in one of the embassies. Tracking down the father was difficult but once I spoke to him, he sounded like a reasonable and a friendly person. When I started with the usual questions about Sushmita and his son, he said, “Look why don’t you ask Rajat all this. Right now, he has gone to give his (examination) paper but will be back by 2 pm. Talk to him at home.”
And again, talking to Rajat Tara was not difficult except that he didn’t really encourage my coming over to his home at the Mandakini Apartments, “Why take the trouble? Ask me whatever you have to over the phone,” he had said.
He sounded like a 24-year-old boy except that he sounded cautious and was to the point. One could understand that about a young man suddenly dragged into limelight. Here is how the interview with him went:
Q- How long have you been dating Sushmita?
Ans - About a year.
Q- where did you first meet her?
Ans - At the Air Force Golden Jubilee celebrations. There was this fashion show where both of us took part.
Q- After her becoming Miss India and now Miss Universe, has there been any difference in your relationship with her?
Ans - No, none at all. Why should any difference come about!
Q- You haven’t felt even one bit insecure?
Ans - Not at all. Not really bothered. We are very good friends. She has been calling me daily. She calls up or then I call her.
Q- Do you plan to marry her?
Ans - Marriage is long way off. We have still a lot to do in life. So, no marriage for at least three or four years.
Q- Did she ask you to come along with her to Manila, when she was going for the Miss Universe contest?
Ans - Yes, of course, she had asked me. But then I had to take these stupid examinations.
Q- Do you feel her parents would have okayed your going with her?
Ans – Yes, her mother is friendly. Father is a bit reserved.
Q– It is being said that to all the queries about you, her father answers with the I-do-not-know attitude. Comment
Ans- Yes, I told you he is a reserved sort. Fathers are like that only! Or, I suppose that is the normal human attitude. Her mother is open and friendly.
Q– Your examinations get over on May 31. Would you be joining her after that?
Ans –No, for then she would be busy travelling. She’ll be the property of MUI (Miss Universe International) and go to the different parts of the world for charity shows, fundraising programmes. How can I afford to go along?
Q- Okay, coming to what attracted you to Sushmita when you first her?
Ans- She was great company.
Q- What about her looks?
Ans - Yes, looks are important but not just looks. I really enjoy her company. In fact, now what upsets me is that I’ll not be seeing her for some time. She’ll only come back here after a month and then will be out for nearly 10 months.
Q- Even in the past one year when she was modelling and men must be passing comments etc.
Ans- Yes, men pass comments but then they pass comments about everybody. Best is to ignore all this.
Q- Were you confident that she will become Miss Universe?
Ans- Yes, I was. In fact, she was so confident herself.
Q- Is Sushmita the type of person who would do things her own way?
Ans -Yes, she has her own mind. She is today’s woman.
Q- Has she thought in terms of a film career?
Ans - I’m not sure. But why not?
Q - Have you been the only male friend in her life?
Ans - I believe I’m the only one.
Q- With all this happening - she getting crowned Miss India and now Miss universe - has all this affected your studies?
Ans- To the extent that I’m finding it difficult to concentrate. And even this interview disturbed my studies!
So, I ended the interview there and then …Leaving Rajat with his ongoing studies, and of course, day dreaming!
Views are personal
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines