Why don’t we focus on the tragedies of hunger, malnutrition and the dying?

I can’t get over the recent video of the 8 year old boy sitting so very helplessly, holding the body of his 2 year baby brother, whilst his father Poojaram Jatav goes looking for an affordable vehicle which could carry the dead child to their village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

The background to the tragedy is equally disturbing: the child was anaemic and unwell and so the father decided to take him to the district hospital in Morena but he was declared dead during the treatment. And when the father wanted an ambulance to get home with the body, the hospital simply refused and the father couldn’t afford to hire any of the private ambulances. It’s then he went looking for a vehicle, leaving the body with the older son who was found sitting with his baby brother’s body on the roadside. A local journalist captured the tragedy and as the video went viral, the police arranged for a vehicle for the father-son to get back their village with the dead remains of the child.

I have been wondering: What happens to the survival of Jatav’s family when it’s apparent they are on the brink? What happens to the survival of thousands of such families who cannot afford to get the basic food and medical care and assistance? Why don’t we focus on the tragedies directly related to hunger and malnutrition and the dying? Who all from the political and administrative lot ought to be held responsible for the deaths and destruction of a large percentage of our fellow citizens? For how long we can be fed and over-fed on a political diet saturated with deceit and distractions?

Where’s the promised so called development? No signs of it, when hunger and malnutrition and poverty hold sway, affecting hundreds and thousands amongst us. There’s apprehension and worry as the political rot seems to be spreading out. We sit anxiously wondering what more tragedies and disasters are bound to hit us!

In fact, right now, as one read what the acting President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe said (on Wednesday- 13 July,2022 ) - that there was a fascist threat to democracy in his country, I was reminded of Khushwant Singh’s warnings to us Indians. Khushwant’s words along the strain: Fascists have reached here … right inside our courtyard!

Khushwant had spoken of fascists here, several years back when he’d witnessed all those signs of the entry of fascist forces - violence unleashed in those systematic ways, intolerance , communal killings, destruction of age old institutions and values, coming up of new definitions to hoodwink the masses, unleashing of the mafia brigades out to destroy anyone who’d dared to question and query, deceit and distractions coming into play as governance fails…