8-yr-old sits with brother's body in lap outside MP hospital as father looks for ambulance; govt orders probe

An eight-year-old boy sat holding the body of his younger brother in his lap for a couple of hours outside the Morena district hospital in Madhya Pradesh while his father looked around for an ambulance to take the dead child home, an incident which led to an outrage with people blaming authorities for being "insensitive".

Taking a serious note of the incident, which took place on Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry into it and issued a show cause notice to the Morena district hospital's civil surgeon, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

A video of the incident, which took place outside the Morena district hospital, located about 30 km from Badfara village where the family lived, went viral on social media platforms.

Later, some social media users circulated the video and lashed out at the authorities over their apathy and for being "insensitive".

In the clip, the boy was seen sitting along a boundary wall of the district hospital, with the covered body of his two-year-old brother, who died at the medical facility during treatment.

Morena District Hospital's resident medical officer Surendra Gurjar said Pujaram Jatav, a resident of Badfara village, brought his two-year-old son Raja on Sunday morning by an ambulance, after being referred from a hospital in Ambah town of the district.