India on verge of major cost of living crisis due to unrelenting prices and lopsided govt policies

India is entering into a major cost of living crisis due to multiple domestic and international crises, which included soaring food and energy prices, rising poverty, joblessness, endangered food security, disincentives to farmers growing food articles, and lopsided policy interventions.

The way the current government is responding to the issues lacks a holistic approach, and problems are being responded to on an ad hoc basis which further contributes to exacerbation of the cost of living crisis.

For example, the food security report of 2022 has calculated cost of healthy diet in India in 2020 to be 2.970 dollar per day, and said 70.5 per cent, i.e. 973.4 million people were unable to afford it. However, Modi government provisioned for foodgrains for only 800 million people while many other essential needs were unmet.

Even then, due to corruption and other administrative failures, the foodgrains did not reach all targeted people. Millions of people did not have requisite documents which the government should have rectified.

The two years of the pandemic have, of course, made the situation worse and pushed an estimated 230 million people into poverty. Millions more have been added due to the unrelenting price rise.

The government has been in the dark on the real time data about the demography, and now has been caught napping by the revelation that its burden of population has been rising faster than expected. India is to become the largest populated country in the world by 2023, not 2027 as estimated in 2019.

The present cost-of-living crisis has now become a global phenomenon, as the UNDP has said in its report titled ‘Addressing the Cost-of-living Crisis in developing countries: Poverty and vulnerability projections and policy responses’. India thus needs to respond to the crisis primarily on its own.

The economic turmoil and human miseries in our neighbourhood in Sri Lanka should be an eye opener for India, and we must heed to the warning of the UNDP that says, “Sri Lanka’s misery should be a warning to us all on global food, fuel, and finance crisis.”