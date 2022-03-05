India says it attaches 'highest importance' to nuclear safety in Ukraine

After a Russian attack on a nuclear facility in Ukraine, India said on Friday that it attaches "highest importance" to ensuring the safety of the atomic plants while regretting that the situation there has "worsened further".



Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the danger from attacks on the nuclear facilities in the country under Russian invasion, India's Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said: "India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities as any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences for public health and the environment."



"We continue to carefully follow the developments regarding the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear power reactors and facilities," he said.



Earlier, in a dramatic video call to the Council while a plane, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi gave an assurance that there had been no leak from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant where a building in the complex went up in flames, but the six reactors there were not damaged.



Grossi, who was on his way to Iran for negotiations on resuming its participation in the international agreement on preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons, said that he was ready to go to Ukraine to ensure the safety of the atomic facilities there.



Titumurti said: "We have also noted the latest information available with regard to the nuclear power plants and facilities in Ukraine, including today's updates provided by the DG (director-general of) IAEA on the current situation."



"India accords the highest priority to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its statute in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner," he added.