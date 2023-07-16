India, UAE ask developed nations to fulfil USD 100 billion climate finance commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday said there was an urgent need for developed countries to fulfil the USD 100 billion delivery plan to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.

In a joint statement on climate change issued after talks between the two leaders, India and the UAE highlighted the importance of the global stocktake (GST) of collective action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and its successful conclusion at COP28 scheduled to be held in Dubai later this year.

Modi congratulated the UAE for being selected as the host country of COP28 in 2023 and extended his full support to its incoming presidency of the climate conference.

The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the invitation to attend the COP-28.