Indian consumers still wary following pandemic, indicates RBI’s survey

“They predicted that the pattern would continue for another year. This survey gathers information based on the qualitative responses regarding views on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, households' income, and spending,” N R Bhanumurthy said.

Though the RBI takeaway is that some very distinct green shoots of economic recovery are visible, and that is the reason for the central bank maintaining its real GDP growth target of 7.2% for FY23, with an upward bias, sustained recovery in consumer confidence still appears to be a while away.

As per the survey, though there is positivity among survey respondents about consumer spending, with improvements expected in the following year, they are still negative on job creation, inflation, and income levels in the current year.

On their expectations of lowering inflation levels, respondents from urban areas are not too confident about a fall in prices, with most expecting static levels to continue.

The survey showed inflation expectations to have come down by 80 basis points to 9.3%, compared to 10.1% during the May 2022 survey.

Similarly, the manufacturing sector outlook for Q1FY23 reveals that manufacturers foresee a rise in the cost of raw materials as well as funds required in the first and the second quarters of FY23.

Most manufacturers surveyed also expressed confidence that they would be able to increase the selling price of products to compensate for the spike in costs, expected to ease in the third and fourth quarters of FY23.

The manufacturing outlook, when read along with the Utilisation Survey or assessment of Order Books, Output, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS) shows utilization in overall manufacturing capacity touched 75.3% in Q4FY22, in comparison to 72.4% in Q3FY22.

Current capacity utilization is above pre-COVID numbers with new orders in Q4FY22 also being substantially higher than the previous quarters. “The steady rise in the manufacturing outlook shows business confidence in demand conditions. On the other hand, the steady pick-up in the inventory ratios reflects greater willingness and readiness to meet the demand for fresh orders,” the survey said.