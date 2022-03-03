Indian doctor & his family still stuck in Kiev

"We were very sad when we came to know that it was being said in New Delhi that all Indians have been evacuated from Kiev. We have been in contact with the Embassy for the last six days... The embassy kept telling us to wait," he told IANS.



"We tried to take a taxi but even the taxi drivers are over-charging. I don't even have money... the local (Ukrainian) residents are helping us.



"There have been bomb blasts for four days. There was peace for the last two days but again, there was a huge explosion after which the warning sirens are buzzing continuously. The cold is also increasing... We have also taken rice from our neighbours to eat," he said.



Rajkumar further claimed that help was also sought from a leader in India, and "he also assured to get us out of here soon, but now we are all trying to get out ourselves".



"Our neighbours are fighting with guns in their hands. I was also given a gun but I refused to take it," Rajkumar, who is also pursuing his Ph.D, said.