Apple halts product sales in Russia, bars RT & Sputnik from App Store

Deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Apple has halted sales of all of its products in Russia. The tech giant has also removed media outlets RT and Sputnik from the App Store.



Apple said that it has "stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country" in response to the Russian invasion, adding that it will continue to evaluate the situation.



"We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.



The company said that RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia.