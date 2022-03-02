Russia plans to disconnect communications followed by fake reports about surrender: Ukraine

Even before the Kiev TV tower was hit by a missile, the Security Service of Ukraine had said that if communications and the ability to check whether information is reliable are lost, there can be no capitulation or surrender of Ukraine's interests.



"Initially, they plan to disconnect communications. After that, there will be a lot of fake reports that the Ukrainian military and political leadership seems to have agreed to surrender.



"So-called confirmation of this fake news will be distributed by allegedly signed documents, as well as filmed fake videos," the Defence Minister of Ukraine, Alexei Reznikov, had warned, Ukrainska Pravda reported.



Reznikov warned that the enemy is preparing disinformation about the alleged capitulation of the country's military and political leadership. Reznikov denied this was the case.