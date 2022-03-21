Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism

Indian development economist Jayati Ghosh has been appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to a new high-level advisory board on effective multilateralism.

Ghosh, 66, is a Professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She was previously professor of economics and chairperson of the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University. She is also a member of the UN's high-level Advisory Board on Economic and Social Affairs.

UN chief Guterres on Friday last announced the establishment of the Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism to be co-chaired by former Liberian president and Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven.

Ghosh has been named to the 12-member board, which will be supported in its work by the Centre for Policy Research of the United Nations University in close coordination with the Executive Office of the Secretary-General.