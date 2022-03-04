Indian student reportedly shot at, wounded in Kyiv
An Indian student in Kyiv has been reportedly shot at and wounded, while he was trying to escape the capital city
According to Union Minister VK Singh, an Indian student in Kyiv has been reportedly shot at and wounded, while he was trying to escape the capital city, reported ANI.
Singh said, “We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv. This is happening in the fighting.”
Singh is one of the four special envoys sent to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations to help the timely evacuation of Indians.
