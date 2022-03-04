India

Indian student reportedly shot at, wounded in Kyiv

An Indian student in Kyiv has been reportedly shot at and wounded, while he was trying to escape the capital city

Visuals from Kyiv
NH Web Desk

According to Union Minister VK Singh, an Indian student in Kyiv has been reportedly shot at and wounded, while he was trying to escape the capital city, reported ANI.

Singh said, “We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv. This is happening in the fighting.”


Singh is one of the four special envoys sent to Ukraine’s neighbouring nations to help the timely evacuation of Indians.


