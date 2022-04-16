Indian Television's biggest award show ITA Awards to be telecast on April 24
The only award show to have beaten all film awards in the previous years in ratings and viewership, and is the closest to the Indian audience’s hearts, the ITA Awards took place on March 6 and it will be telecast on Star Plus on Sunday, April 24 at 9pm.
Up and running since 2001, the famous Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards celebrated its victorious 21st edition this year. It set its mark in history by clubbing together the biggest names in both Bollywood, Television and OTT all under one roof!
Owners Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan say, “The audience loves the ITA and we love the audience. We started this initiative two decades ago and it has only grown ever since. Our only objective was to celebrate the TV industry...and now that ITA bring TV, OTT as well as film together, no one could be happier than us. We thank everyone for all the love and respect that we’ve received all these years.”
The various awards conferred at the ITA Awards belong to many categories which include Best Actor Popular, Best Actress Popular along with many others in various genres and categories. Along with fiction, the ITA Awards also felicitates the best talent in the field of non-fiction which constitutes Best Reality Show, Best Anchor - Best Music/Film Based Show, Best Talk Show Anchor, Best Game Show, among many others. Technical and music awards are also an important part.