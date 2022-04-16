Indian Television's biggest award show ITA Awards to be telecast on April 24

Up and running since 2001, the famous Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards celebrated its victorious 21st edition this year. It set its mark in history by clubbing together the biggest names in both Bollywood, Television and OTT all under one roof!

Owners Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan say, “The audience loves the ITA and we love the audience. We started this initiative two decades ago and it has only grown ever since. Our only objective was to celebrate the TV industry...and now that ITA bring TV, OTT as well as film together, no one could be happier than us. We thank everyone for all the love and respect that we’ve received all these years.”