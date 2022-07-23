India's demographic dividend at serious risk of turning into a disaster

India's demographic dividend is at serious risk of turning into a demographic disaster. There are many reasons for this. Poor schooling and training, social unrest, a deepening communal divide and rising majoritarianism are just some of the factors affecting the investment climate and employment opportunities in the country.

The 2011 Census put 58.3% of the population below the age of 29. It came down to 52.9% in 2021 and is projected to decline further to 42.9% by 2036. But while we still have a young population, they are either unemployable or there are just not enough jobs for them.

With India nudging past China as the most populous country next year, as per UN projections, there is growing concern that a demographic disaster is imminent. Mahesh Vyas of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) remains hopeful though. “This is a once in a multi-generation lifetime period that you get this window, when you have this [huge number] of working age people,” he told IndiaSpend in an interview.

When young and able men and women get employed, their household income, consumption, demand and also savings go up and act as drivers of the economy. So, the focus of government policy should be “ensuring quality, stable jobs that generate savings for a better future”, he added.