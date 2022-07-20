India’s economic woes structural; urgent, far-reaching reforms necessary not to end up like Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recently that India is the fastest growing economy at the moment. Statistics-wise, it may be true, as other countries are not doing too well on this count. But the question to be asked is this: is India’s growth story a myth or reality?

On the face of it, the Indian economy may look reasonably good right now when compared to many other countries. Particularly after the Covid pandemic, our recovery seems to be relatively good.

But the question remains: is India on the right track and is it on the proper road to recovery? It is difficult to say. The overall macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy are not all that bad, but there are worrying signals and if corrective actions, some of them drastic, are not taken, the day is not far when the economy could face serious problems.

More than it being Covid induced, the economic woes are structural and far-reaching reforms are needed as was done in 1991 by the Congress govt.



According to experts, India’s economic woes started in 2016, beginning with demonetisation, an ill-advised move. An economy which was growing at over 8 per cent started slowing down quarter after quarter, so much so that it fell close to 4 per cent in the last quarter before the Covid pandemic hit in 2019.

Covid only accentuated the problem, with growth touching its nadir at negative 24 per cent in one quarter of 2019-20. Even more than demonetisation, the poor implementation of GST hit the cash-based informal economy, which accounted for over 85 per cent of the employment and 90 per cent of the small businesses in the country. This led to the shrinking of demand in the entire country, which subsequently affected production, thereby the industry and the economy. Covid and the lockdown only made the situation worse.

The question that is often asked is, will India go the Sri Lanka way or for that matter, Pakistan or Nepal? The answer is a certain no at the moment as there are several positives in the Indian economy with exports picking up, indicating some revival of economic activity. But inflation, depleting foreign exchange reserves, falling rupee, and spiralling crude oil prices are worrying and if structural correctives through the right economic policies are not taken, the Indian economy could face massive difficulties.