Inflation chips away at earnings, wages; workers, senior citizens, women and children hit hardest

The erosion of about one per cent of the value of the rupee in the consumer market within a month was too great a shock for people to absorb. It was felt by everyone in March 2022, and the working class, senior citizens, women and children were among the hardest hit.

The latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on March 12, though underestimated, recorded the retail inflation to have risen to 6.95 per cent in March 2022 as against 6.07 per cent in February, a rise of 0.96 per cent in a month. The rise was the highest since October 2020.

As for core inflation, excluding food and fuel, it rose to 6.53 per cent in March as against 6.22 per cent in February, which is highest since 2014.

Even this level of inflation is an underestimate, since the data does not fully capture the impact of the hike in fuel prices towards March end.

The story of untold miseries and predicaments are thus concealed behind the underestimated data. All these suggest only one thing –inflation will remain elevated even in the current month of April and beyond, and with it, the miseries of the common people.