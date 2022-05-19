Inflationary spiral hitting poor hardest even as Modi govt resorts to deception

The Modi government has a shockingly callous attitude to this alarming picture of inflation. On the very day the figures of retail inflation for April were released, the finance ministry sought to portray as if the poor are hurt less by higher prices as compared to the rich.

In the monthly economic review report for April, it is stated that “Evidence on consumption patterns further suggests that inflation in India has a lesser impact on low-income strata than on high-income groups”.

The report comes to this conclusion by arguing that the headline retail inflation has varying impact on different segments of the population namely, the top 20 per cent, middle 60 per cent and bottom 20 per cent according to their consumption expenditure.

The spuriousness of the conclusion can be brought out by one aspect of the analysis. The monthly economic report cleverly highlights the change in effective rate of inflation in various consumption classes in rural and urban areas.

Inflation indicates change in price; if in one year the rate is high for the urban poor and in the following year it is relatively lower, then the combined impact in terms of prices would be higher even if the effective inflation rate declines.

For instance, if the initial price for the urban poor was 100 with a 6.8 per cent increase in the next year, it will become 106.8 and then if the effective inflation rate comes down to 5.7 per cent as the report suggests, then the effective price at the end of the third year becomes 112.89 (5.7 per cent over 106.8).