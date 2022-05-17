WPI inflation at record high of 15.08% in April on price rise across all items

"The high rate of inflation in April 2022 was primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products and chemicals & chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The WPI inflation has remained in double digit for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.

Inflation in food articles was 8.35 per cent, as prices of vegetables, wheat, fruits and potato witnessed sharp spike over the year-ago period.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 38.66 per cent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 10.85 per cent and 16.10 per cent, respectively.