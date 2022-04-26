Inter-faith Iftar held in Nashik church, participants bemoan mainstream media fanning politics of hate

As Muslims suffer harassment with government patronage, as is quite evident in the bulldozing of their homes by authorities in New Delhi and elsewhere, the common people, sick of the growing bigotry in the country are organising themselves for a pushback against fascism.

Last month, in Mumbai, local heads of various religious institutions came together to set up a non-political platform to counter fake narratives and propagate peace and communal harmony.

Now, in Nashik in Maharashtra, a church has opened out its doors to Muslims to break their day's fast during Ramzan.

The first such multi-religious Iftar party was organised by the Bharatiya Hitrakshak Sabha and attended by members of all religions. Namaz was offered in the church and its resident priest prayed in like fashion alongside the Muslims. There were representatives from all religions, including Buddhist, Jain, Sikh, Hindu and the Bohra sect.

It was clear that the Constitution of India is slowly triumphing over the divisive bigots. At the Holy Cross Church, in the heart of the city, talk was only of the Constitution being the holiest book in India and no religion being bigger than it.