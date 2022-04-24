Toughest Ramzan in decades: Fasting, but no feasting

Ramzan is normally the month of fasting and feasting, of camaraderie, of eating together, strengthening social bonding over interfaith iftar, and to take care of the needy and the poor. But these are not normal times, going by what we know as ‘normal’ in India.

As if the controversies over hijab, halal and non-vegetarian etc created before Ramzan were not enough, came the aggressive Hindutva mobs in the form of ‘shobha yatras’ brandishing swords and firearms, shouting provocative slogans while passing through Muslim ghettos in different states.

The average Muslim—just like any other average middle class and lower middle class Indian of any faith--was already struggling to bring the life back to track after two years of pandemic and lockdowns that saw small businesses and occupations destroyed. The rising prices and inflation made the struggle to make ends meet worse. Amidst all this, the government’s bulldozers snatched away shelter and livelihood from hundreds of Muslims, that too without any legal process.

Do you still wonder why the spirit of festivity is missing from Ramzan? In fact, the Muslims in India are having the toughest Ramzan of their lives in at least three decades. Team National Herald spoke with some of the Muslim families to know what they are going through:

Fearful in Lucknow: “Nothing has changed on the face of it. Even in establishments owned by Hindus arrangements have been made for Muslims to pray and break their fast. Shifts too have been rearranged to suit their convenience,” confides Shabi.

“But a bottle of Rooh Afzah now costs Rs 160 and lime and lemon prices have gone through the roof. Sherbets have become a luxury. Prices of fruits are also prohibitive and even the bananas now cost a packet. Watermelons alone are still affordable, selling between Rs 20 to 25 a Kilo. Dates are also more expensive than ever and only the well-off can afford premium quality dates selling between Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,500 per kg,” he says.

For the poorer people, the concern is to arrange the next meal and not how to break the fast. New clothes for Eid have also become a luxury. Even children have grown up beyond their years and have volunteered to do without new clothes, says Sameena.

But what hurts, says Munna Khan, is that unlike past years Hindu neighbours and friends have stopped the practice of sending fruits, snacks and savouries during Ramzan.

Iftars in Lucknow were attended by the likes of Atal Behari Vajpayee, Lalji Tandon and Rajnath Singh, recalls Khan, while voicing his belief that the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Lucknow would survive and flourish.

For the present, Sameena is fearful of sending her children out unaccompanied by adults. And many Muslims now prefer to keep their skull caps in the pocket while going to the mosque to pray.

Prices pinch and stares hurt: In June 2017, a group of Muslims had their Iftar in the precincts of the Udupi Sri Krishna temple, which was built in the 13th century. Udupi is known as Mathura of the South.