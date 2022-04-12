International civil society members urge Modi, SA Prez to reject ‘unequal’ TRIPS waiver being circulated

The compromise agreement omits several proposals put forth by India and South Africa and limits the agreement to only vaccines. It covers only patents and does not address other intellectual property barriers, such as trade secrets and the compulsory licensing introduces unnecessary listing of patents for World Trade Organisation members. There are too many limitations in the agreement to make any significant difference.

The European Union has been opposed to a waiver of the IP rights and initially the US administration under Joe Biden had supported them partially, but now the Biden administration has reversed its position.

In the open letter to the heads of both the States, it has been highlighted that TRIPS waiver that is being circulated would inexplicably and unjustifiably erect more barriers to manufacturing life-saving medical technologies, including adding an impossible requirement to list every patent related to a vaccine.

There is also a risk it could prevent the export of surplus vaccines to other countries in need. “And by imposing new constraints and undermining the existing WTO flexibilities in the pandemic context, it represents a step backwards from an already untenable status quo,” states the letter, whose signatories include Prof Patrick Bond of South Africa, Dr Bharti Ali, Prof Chandan Mukherjee and Dr Mira Shiva of India.

The extreme inequality in access to therapeutics and diagnostics is costing lives and harming countries’ socio-economic recovery but, in line with the US Government position, the text excludes these lifesaving tools and focuses only on vaccines.