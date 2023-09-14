Internet outrage over US cop joking about Indian student's death

A video of a US police officer joking and laughing over the death of Indian-origin student Jaahnavi Kandula in an accident in Seattle has taken the internet by storm, followed by massive criticism.

Kandula, a 23-year-old student of Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union, was walking near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street when she was hit by a Seattle Police vehicle driven by Kevin Dave on 23 January.

“She was a very lively and affectionate girl. She was very good in her studies from childhood and worked very hard to fulfil her dream of going to the US,” her grandfather K Suribabu told the Indian Express from Adoni in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district. “The news of her death shattered her parents, her sister, and the entire extended family. She dared to dream big and was able to fulfil it, but unfortunately her life was cut short in a horrible way.”

A police investigation found that Dave was actually travelling at 119 kmph (74 mph) in a 40 kmph (25 mph) zone while responding to a different call when Kandula was hit and thrown more than 100 feet.