Smriti Irani’s outrage is more about herself and Gujarat polls than the President of India

What was Smriti Irani outraging about in Parliament with regard to a Congress leader (Adhi Ranjan Das) referring to newly-elected president Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’? The allegedly offensive word was uttered by the MP outside Parliament, to a newsman and the Member had apologised saying that it was a slip of the tongue in course of a conversation in which he had twice addressed the President correctly as 'Rashtrapati'.

But the floor of the Parliament was used by the BJP and more notably union minister Smriti Irani to demand an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi. This was against the Rules of the House but she and other BJP Members were allowed to heckle the Congress President. Later, when she walked across the aisle and enquired from a senior BJP MP why she was being asked to apologised, the MPs intensified the heckling and intimidation.

Clearly Smriti Irani and other BJP members are not aware that in the Constituent Assembly itself, members had wondered if ever a lady were to become the President, whether she should be addressed as 'Rashtrapatni'. Other addresses like 'Karnadhar' had also been suggested but Jawaharlal Nehru put an end to the discussion by firmly saying that the President, irrespective of gender, would be called 'Rashtrapati'. For once, BJP and Smriti Irani seem to be on the same page as Nehru.

Well, Murmu is also not the first person to be referred to as thus. She is not the first woman president of India. That was Pratibha Patil in 2007 and it was then Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray who had referred to Patil as 'Rashtrapatni'. One doesn’t know how conversant Irani is with Indian languages but Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and other vernacular newspapers in Mumbai were then having a tough time on how to translate ‘Rashtrapati’ to refer to a woman president. Most of them came up with 'Rashtrapatni', including, of course , Saamna, of which Bal Thackeray was the editor.

Then, by consensus, Marathi newspapers decided that Patil should be referred to ‘Rashtra Adhyaksh’ because Adhyaksh in Marathi is president, Speaker or chairperson and, even if not quite suitable, it was nearest to a gender- neutral description for a woman president. Though Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had insisted a woman president, too, would be referred to as Rashtrapati, since two generations had passed by then, neither Thackeray, nor the Congress, nor even the BJP had any clue about it.