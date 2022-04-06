Is 'HaldiRAM's' not secular? Here's why the namkeen maker is trending on Twitter

Another day, another new low reached by the Indian media. If you’re a regular Twitter user, you might have noticed #Haldirams trending on the micro-blogging site in India today.

Apparently, a reporter from Sudarshan TV (infamous for the UPSC Jihad row), took offence at what she thought was the language “Urdu” printed on a packet of the company’s “Falahari mixture”. She accused an employee, alleging that the company was using animal oil, beef oil or something else that they wanted to hide from the public.