Is 'HaldiRAM's' not secular? Here's why the namkeen maker is trending on Twitter
A reporter from Sudarshan TV, took offence at what she thought was the language “Urdu” printed on a packet of the company’s “Falahari mixture” and alleged that the company was using animal oil
Another day, another new low reached by the Indian media. If you’re a regular Twitter user, you might have noticed #Haldirams trending on the micro-blogging site in India today.
Apparently, a reporter from Sudarshan TV (infamous for the UPSC Jihad row), took offence at what she thought was the language “Urdu” printed on a packet of the company’s “Falahari mixture”. She accused an employee, alleging that the company was using animal oil, beef oil or something else that they wanted to hide from the public.
The employee, on the other hand, maintained professionalism as she said that Haldiram’s won’t tolerate any such tantrums, and that she was not liable to answer to the reporter just because she had a microphone in her hand.
The employee also asked why the reporter only had a problem with the third language, when the ingredients were also clearly written in Hindi and English.
The video, now viral on Twitter, shows the reporter screaming at the employees. A lot of people on Twitter responded to the video by informing that since Haldiram’s imports a lot of “namkeen” packets to the Middle East, the language printed on it was actually Arabic.
On the other hand, Twitterati shared pictures of the Indian currency notes, mentioning that Urdu is on our notes too, as well as on the boards of our railways stations.
A Twitter user also put up a picture of a Patanjali product which also had the language printed on it, asking if anyone would call for banning it as well. Patanjali is co-founded by Yoga Guru Ramdev, and has seen exponential growth in past few years.
