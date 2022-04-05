North Indian Muslims fight back with optimism

Did the recent Uttar Pradesh election results have left a depressing effect on the Muslims, is the question being asked these days. With secular forces failing to resist the right wing agenda, more and more people are losing hope in their capability to revive against the dominant BJP. Is this an end of road for secular politics or something left to reclaim in the present circumstances?

As these questions are being asked frequently of late, there is both a fightback and refusal to surrender to communal forces in the country.

Amid some loss of hope in the ability of the secular forces to push back against the right wing agenda in the country, there is also resistance to the doomsaying of certain political strategists who are ringing the death knell of secularism and stating that it is the end of the road for Muslims in the country. But Muslims are not giving up and are all set to reclaim their space in society, albeit through a shift in tactics and some stern measures to change the perceptions of their community.

With the results of the recently concluded elections in the five states, the RSS-backed Hindutva party now rules 17 out of 29 states and seven union territories, directly or indirectly. In terms of territory the figure is almost 44 percent and in terms of population, it rules over around 50 percent of the people. With almost half of India under its rule and the government at the center, BJP is now a big force to reckon with. But if the BJP is to be replaced at Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, it is not just the responsibility of Muslims to do so – all opposition parties will have to redraw their strategies to overcome the loss in Uttar Pradesh and combat the saffron party at the Centre. They cannot allow the UP results to fishearten them forever – Muslims consolidated against right wing forces, both Hindu and Muslim, at these elections but it is now for the secular opposition to come together and save the future. For it cannot be right for people to accept the dominance of the political right wing in all the spaces.